Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Oral Roberts tops Southwestern Christian 111-58

The Associated Press

TULSA, Okla.

Justin Lovvorn had 15 points off the bench on 5-of-7 3-point shooting to carry Oral Roberts to a 111-58 win over Southwestern Christian on Saturday.

Lovvorn shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers and the Golden Eagles were 19 of 40 behind the arc.

DeShang Weaver had 14 points for Oral Roberts (2-3). D’Mauria Jones added 13 points. Nate Clover III had 11 points.

Luiz Machado Jr. had 21 points for the Eagles, who played the game as an exhibition. Ron Washington added 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

College Sports

Faye scores 16 to lift Eastern Kentucky over Transylvania

December 12, 2020 6:43 PM

College Sports

Maldonado scores 30 to lift Wyoming over Utah Valley 93-88

December 12, 2020 6:38 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service