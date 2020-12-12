Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Kenic leads Chattanooga over North Georgia 81-63

The Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Stefan Kenic had a career-high 23 points as Chattanooga beat North Georgia 81-63 on Saturday.

Malachi Smith had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Chattanooga (6-0), which earned its sixth consecutive win to open the season. A.J. Caldwell added 15 points and seven rebounds. Trey Doomes had 11 points.

Kody Shubert and Malik Hardy had 13 points for the Nighthawks. Zach Brown added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

