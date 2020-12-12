Davis carries Detroit past Western Michigan 67-57

Macon Telegraph Logo
KALAMAZOO, Mich.

Antoine Davis had 14 points to lead five Detroit players in double figures as the Titans topped Western Michigan 67-57 on Saturday.

Bul Kuol and Marquell Fraser added 12 points apiece for the Titans. Matt Johnson chipped in 11 points, and Dwayne Rose Jr. had 10.

Titus Wright had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos (1-3). Greg Lee added 13 points and nine rebounds. B. Artis White had 11 points.

