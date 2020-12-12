Pleasant leads Abilene Christian over McMurry 83-46

Joe Pleasant had 16 points and eight rebounds as Abilene Christian easily beat McMurry 83-46 on Saturday.

Coryon Mason had 12 points for Abilene Christian (6-1). Damien Daniels and Logan McLaughlin added 10 points apiece.

Remy Minor had 10 points and six rebounds for the War Hawks. DJ Worrell added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Shaydon Campbell had six rebounds.

