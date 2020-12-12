No. 20 FSU tops Florida 83-71 after Johnson collapses early

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators had no immediate update on his condition. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File) AP

Highly touted freshman Scottie Barnes scored 17 points and No. 20 Florida State extended its dominance against rival Florida with an 83-71 victory Saturday that came after the Gators’ best player collapsed on the court and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Keyontae Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, was taken off the floor on a stretcher in the opening minutes and transported to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. Florida officials said he was in critical but stable condition.

The junior from Norfolk, Virginia, had just dunked in transition before he crumpled without warning as the team broke its huddle. Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as coach Mike White gathered his team for a prayer.

The game continued after a brief break, but the Gators weren’t the same after witnessing a teammate deal with a medical emergency.

Florida (3-1) was ahead 11-3 after Johnson’s dunk. The Seminoles (3-0) scored the next seven points and pulled away from there. They outscored the Gators 42-24 in the first half after Johnson was stricken.

The Seminoles led by as many as 18 in the second half. They ended up extending their winning streak against Florida to seven games, tying the longest by either team in the series. They also stretched their winning streak against nonconference opponents at home to 41 and won their 26th straight at home.

MISSOURI 81, No. 6 ILLINOIS 78

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri held off a late charge from Illinois and overcame 36 points from Fighting Illini star Ayo Dosunmu for a victory.

Dru Smith had 17 points, Javon Pickett had 14 points and five rebounds and the Tigers held on in the annual “Braggin’ Rights” rivalry game.

Missouri (5-0) led 49-41 at halftime and held on for its third straight win in the series. Illinois (4-2) trailed by 13 with nine minutes left but rallied to tie it before the Tigers closed out the upset.

Dosunmu set a career high in scoring on 13-of-20 shooting, and Kofi Cockburn had 19 points with six rebounds for Illinois. Andre Curbelo added in 14 points off the bench.

No. 12 TENNESSEE 65, CINCINNATI 56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Fulkerson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, helping Tennessee pull away late in the second half to beat Cincinnati.

A 3-pointer by David DeJulius put Cincinnati ahead 53-51 with 6:14 left. The 6-foot-9 Fulkerson came back with four foul shots, giving the Vols (2-0) the lead for good.

Jaden Springer added 11 for Tennessee, making five foul shots. The Vols went 25 for 30 from the line while Cincinnati went 4 for 7.

Jeremiah Davenport came off the bench to lead the Bearcats (2-2) with 14 points. DeJulius scored 11 and Tari Eason had 10.

No. 16 NORTH CAROLINA 73, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 67

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and North Carolina stopped a two-game slide by holding off North Carolina Central.

Caleb Love and Day’Ron Sharpe scored 12 points apiece for the Tar Heels (4-2), and Andrew Platek finished with 11.

N.C. Central (1-3) scored the final nine points of the game. C.J. Keyser had 19 points for the Eagles, and Justin Whatley finished with 13.

Nicolas Fennell had 11 points for N.C. Central, and foul-plagued Jamir Moultrie finished with 10 points.

No. 17 TEXAS TECH 77, TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 57

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points in his return from an ankle injury and Texas Tech beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for coach Chris Beard’s 100th victory with the Red Raiders.

Freshman Micah Peavy and graduate transfer Marcus Santos-Silva scored 12 points apiece for the Red Raiders (6-1), who never trailed after finding themselves behind with eight minutes to go before avoiding a major upset in their previous game against Abilene Christian.

The game at the home of the Dallas Mavericks’ G League team was the second neutral-site meeting in the Dallas area in two weeks for the Red Raiders. They lost to No. 7 Houston 64-53 in a Top 25 matchup in Fort Worth.

Nolan Bertain scored 12 points and Simeon Fryer added 10 for the Islanders (1-5), who lost their fifth straight since winning their opener against Texas A&M International.