Hume scores 25 to carry N. Colorado over Regis 83-58

The Associated Press

GREELEY, Colo.

Bodie Hume had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Northern Colorado easily defeated Regis 83-58 on Friday night.

Hume shot 9 for 11 from the field.

Daylen Kountz had 17 points for Northern Colorado (2-0). Matt Johnson II added 13 points and six assists.

Alex Cartwright had 18 points for the Rangers. Will Cranston-Lown added 13 points. Brian Dawson had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

