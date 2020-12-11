Macon Telegraph Logo
Lairy lifts Miami (Ohio) over Mount St. Joseph 79-64

The Associated Press

OXFORD, Ohio

Mekhi Lairy tied his career high with 21 points as Miami (Ohio) topped Mount St. Joseph 79-64 on Friday.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 19 points for Miami (Ohio) (3-1). Dae Dae Grant added 11 points. James Beck had 10 rebounds.

Devin Young had 23 points and six assists for the Lions. David Luers added 13 points. Tanner Clos had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

