Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Delph leads Appalachian St. over Charlotte 61-57

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Adrian Delph matched his career high with 21 points as Appalachian State edged past Charlotte 61-57 on Friday.

Kendall Lewis had 15 points and seven rebounds for Appalachian State (4-1). Donovan Gregory added 10 points. James Lewis Jr. had three blocks.

Jahmir Young tied a career high with 24 points and had six rebounds for the 49ers (1-3). Milos Supica added 11 points. Jhery Matos had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

College Sports

De La Cruz leads Texas-Arlington over Hardin-Simmons 91-66

December 11, 2020 10:25 PM

College Sports

Painter leads Delaware over George Washington 68-65

December 11, 2020 10:21 PM

College Sports

Darden catches 4 TDs, North Texas beats UTEP 45-43

December 11, 2020 10:19 PM

College Sports

Tucker lifts Coll. Of Charleston past SC State 90-63

December 11, 2020 10:13 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service