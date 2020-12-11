Macon Telegraph Logo
Murray Jr. scores 20 to lead Rider past Manhattan 82-64

Dwight Murray Jr. had 20 points and 15 rebounds as Rider beat Manhattan 82-64 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for both teams on Friday night.

Christian Ings had 14 points for Rider (1-2). Rodney Henderson Jr. added 13 points. Tyrel Bladen had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Anthony Nelson had 19 points for the Jaspers (0-1). Jason Douglas-Stanley added 14 points. Marques Watson had 10 points.

