Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Dentlinger leads S. Dakota St. past North Dakota 74-62

The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Matt Dentlinger had 21 points as South Dakota State got past North Dakota 74-62 on Friday.

Noah Freidel had 15 points for South Dakota State (5-2, 2-0 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Baylor Scheierman added 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Alex Arians had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Filip Rebraca had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (1-4, 1-1). Caleb Nero added 13 points. Tyree Ihenacho had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National

Utah State players opt out of Colorado State game in protest

December 11, 2020 8:18 PM

College Sports

Mitchell scores 31 to lead UMass past Northeastern 94-79

December 11, 2020 7:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service