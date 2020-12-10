Macon Telegraph Logo
College Sports

Western Kentucky narrowly beats Gardner-Webb 86-84

The Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

Charles Bassey had a career-high 29 points plus 14 rebounds as Western Kentucky beat Gardner-Webb 86-84 on Thursday night.

Josh Anderson had 16 points for WKU (4-2). Luke Frampton added 15 points and Kenny Cooper had six assists.

Jacob Falko had 19 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs (0-1). Lance Terry and Jaheam Cornwall each had 15 points. Cornwall also had six rebounds and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

