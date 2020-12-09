Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Washington lifts San Jose St. past Fresno Pacific 87-79

The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Richard Washington had a career-high 38 points plus 12 rebounds to out-duel Aamondae Coleman and lift San Jose State to an 87-79 win over Division II Fresno Pacific on Wednesday night.

Coleman led the Sunbirds with 30 points.

Washington shot 9 for 10 from the line. Omari Moore had 15 points and 11 rebounds for San Jose State (1-0). Seneca Knight added seven rebounds.

The Sunbirds’ Coleman added 11 rebounds in the losing effort for the visitors. Adrian Antunez had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Sunbirds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

College Sports

Barnes hits winner, No. 20 Florida State beats Indiana in OT

December 09, 2020 11:11 PM

College Sports

Wolfe lifts Lipscomb over SE Missouri 80-74 in OT

December 09, 2020 11:11 PM

College Sports

Hemphill scores 23 to lift Drake over McKendree 90-66

December 09, 2020 11:11 PM

College Sports

McGee lifts Tulane over Southern Miss 58-38

December 09, 2020 11:01 PM

College Sports

Balanced Arkansas tops Southern 79-44 to remain unbeaten

December 09, 2020 11:01 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service