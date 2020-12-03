Ingram carries FAU over Florida National 128-64

Macon Telegraph Logo
BOCA RATON, Fla.

Jailyn Ingram scored 26 points as Florida Atlantic routed NAIA member Florida National 128-64 on Thursday night, setting a handful of school records along the way.

Alijah Martin added 21 points for the Owls (2-2), Michael Forrest had 17 and B.J. Greenlee 14.

Ingram shot 9 for 12 from the field, including 7 of 8 from beyond the arc.

The Owls set records for points in a game and at FAU Arena, margin of victory, points in a half (it was 85-31 at intermission), most field goals (49 of 84) and most 3-pointers (24 of 46).

Jeffery Hernandez had 25 points for the Conquistadors. Kenneth Santos added 19 points. Jose Benitez had 14 points.

Florida Atlantic plays North Florida on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

