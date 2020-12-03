TCU holds off Northwestern State 74-68

Northwestern State forward Jamaure Gregg, left, and center Larry Owens (32) defend as TCU guard RJ Nembhard (22) leaps to the basket for a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. AP

RJ Nembhard had 23 points, Kevin Samuel added 12 points and 15 rebounds, and TCU held off Northwestern State for a 74-68 win on Thursday night.

PJ Fuller scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Jaedon LeDee scored 11 for the Horned Frogs (4-0). Nembhard was 9 of 17 from the field.

TCU pulled away with a 15-3 run to take its largest lead at 70-56 on Mike Miles’ 3-pointer with 3:57 left in the game.

Trenton Massner scored 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting for the Demons (0-4), and Kendal Coleman added 15 points.

Northwestern State trailed by 12 points in the first half, closed the deficit to six by halftime and opened the second half with a 9-2 run to briefly take the lead at 43-42. Nembhard's jumper ended the run and TCU never trailed again, but the Demons were back within 55-53 near the midpoint of the second half.

TCU hosts Oklahoma on Sunday to begin the Big 12 season for both teams.