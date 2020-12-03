Macon Telegraph Logo
College Sports

Vrankic leads Santa Clara over CS Bakersfield 53-47

The Associated Press

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.

Josip Vrankic registered 11 points as Santa Clara topped Cal State Bakersfield 53-47 on Wednesday night.

Keshawn Justice had seven rebounds for Santa Clara (4-0), which won its fourth consecutive game to open the season.

Jalen Williams, the Broncos’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

Taze Moore had 8 points for the Roadrunners (0-1).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

