Flowers scores 20 to lift Hartford over Fairfield 66-61

The Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Conn.

Moses Flowers had 20 points as Hartford edged past Fairfield 66-61 on Wednesday night.

Hunter Marks had 13 points and seven rebounds for Hartford (1-2). Austin Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Caleb Green had 15 points for the Stags (0-2). Supreme Cook added 13 points and nine rebounds. Taj Benning had 13 points. Jesus Cruz had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

