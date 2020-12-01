Ware scores 24 to lead Morgan St. over Lincoln (PA) 102-94

Macon Telegraph Logo
BALTIMORE

De’Torrion Ware drilled 6 of 8 3-pointers and scored 24 points and Morgan State topped Division II Lincoln (PA) 102-94 on Tuesday night.

Lagio Grantsaan had 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Morgan State (1-1). Malik Miller added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Troy Baxter had 14 points.

Bernard Lightsey had 26 points for the Lions. Korey Williams added 24 points and six rebounds. Ja’Zere Noel had 15 points and eight rebounds. Zahrion Blue had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

