Broome lifts Morehead State over Arkansas State 69-61

The Associated Press

MOREHEAD, Ky.

Johni Broome had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Morehead State topped Arkansas State 69-61 on Sunday.

De’Von Cooper had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Morehead State (1-2). Ta’lon Cooper added three blocks.

Caleb Fields tied a career high with 22 points for the Red Wolves (0-2). Christian Willis added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

