Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

UMass Lowell squares up against Ohio State

The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio

UMass Lowell (1-1) vs. Ohio State (1-0)

Covelli Center, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell plays Ohio State in an early season matchup.

LEADING THE WAY: .NOEL IS A FORCE: Obadiah Noel has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST MEETING: Ohio State got the 76-56 win over UMass Lowell when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 54.4 points per game last year. The Buckeyes offense scored 75.6 points per contest on their way to a 10-1 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. UMass Lowell went 5-9 against non-conference teams in 2019-20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

College Sports

Providence, Indiana meet in Maui Invitational

November 28, 2020 3:31 PM

College Sports

Wheeler helps Ferry get first win at Penn State, topping VMI

November 28, 2020 3:26 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service