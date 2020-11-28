Belmont looks to remain perfect

Queens University vs. Belmont (2-0)

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Belmont Bruins will be taking on the Royals of Division II Queens University. Belmont is coming off a 77-67 win over George Mason in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Luke Smith has averaged 18 points and 3.5 steals for the Bruins, while Nick Muszynski has recorded 16 points and five rebounds per game.LEAPING FOR LUKE: Smith has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont went 8-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bruins scored 79.3 points per contest across those 12 contests.

