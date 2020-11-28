George Mason faces Howard

George Mason (1-1) vs. Howard (0-2)

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Howard look to bounce back from losses. George Mason came up short in a 77-67 game to Belmont in its last outing. Howard lost 85-71 to Queens University in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Howard's Makur Maker, Rahim Ali, Jr. and Thomas Weaver have combined to score 35 percent of all Bison points this season.MIGHTY MILLER: Jordan Miller has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard is rated first among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 28.2 percent. The Bison have averaged 10 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25