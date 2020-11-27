Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Miller scores 24 to lead UNC-Greensboro past UALR 77-70

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Isaiah Miller had 24 points and UNC Greensboro won its season opener with a 77-70 victory over Arkansas-Little Rock on Friday night.

Miller hit 10 of 13 shots and added five steals.

Hayden Koval had 14 points and seven blocks for UNC Greensboro (1-0). Kaleb Hunter added 10 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had seven rebounds.

Nikola Maric had 21 points for the Trojans (1-1). Marko Lukic added 19 points. Markquis Nowell had 10 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

College Sports

Pemberton lifts Louisiana Tech over Texas-Arlington 76-71

November 27, 2020 9:59 PM

College Sports

Gordon scores 16 to carry Nicholls St. past Idaho St. 70-51

November 27, 2020 9:47 PM

College Sports

Johnson leads San Diego St. over UC Irvine 77-58

November 27, 2020 9:41 PM

College Sports

Harper, Young Lead No. 24 Rutgers past Fairleigh Dickinson

November 27, 2020 9:31 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service