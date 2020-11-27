Macon Telegraph Logo
Pope lifts Tulane over Lamar 66-57

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS

Tylan Pope recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Tulane to a 66-57 win over Lamar on Friday.

Jaylen Forbes had 15 points and seven rebounds for Tulane (1-0). Sion James added six rebounds.

Anderson Kopp had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (0-2). Quinlan Bennett added 14 points and Ellis Jefferson had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

