Ruffin leads Omaha over Middle Tennessee on late foul shots

The Associated Press

ESTERO, Fla.

Marlon Ruffin hit a pair of foul shots with 1.2 seconds left to lift Omaha to a 60-59 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

Ruffin finished with 18 points and Matt Pile had 16 for Omaha (1-1). Wanjang Tut added 10 points.

Donovan Sims had 14 points for the Blue Raiders (0-1). Jordan Davis added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

