Bell, San Diego St. run to 38-7 win over Utah State

Greg Bell had 22 carries for a career-high 157 yards and a touchdown and added 29-yard TD reception to help San Diego State beat Utah State 38-7 on Saturday night.

Carson Baker completed 18 of 27 passes for 163 and two touchdowns for San Diego State (2-0, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). Chance Bell added 98 yards rushing, including a 27-yard TD run set up by wide receiver Isaiah Richardson's block on the perimeter and Jordan Byrd added a 73-yard touchdown run that capped the scoring late in the fourth quarter.

Baker hit Kobe Smith for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 late in the first quarter and the Aztecs led the rest of the way.

Jason Shelley connected with Deven Thompkins on a 37-yard scoring pass on the last play of the first half for Utah State (0-2, 0-2) to make it 10-7 but Greg Bell’s 10-yard TD run capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half and was the first of 28 consecutive points for SDSU.

SDSU had 570 total yards, including 407 rushing. The San Diego State defense limited the Aggies to just 215 yards and forced three Utah State turnovers.