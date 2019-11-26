Nelson’s 25 PTs sends American vaulting past Howard

Sa'eed Nelson had 25 points as American beat Howard 86-69 on Tuesday night.

Nelson hit 11 of 14 shots.

Jacob Boonyasith had 13 points and nine rebounds for American (2-3). Stacy Beckton Jr. added 11 points. Jamir Harris had 10 points for the hosts.

Wayne Bristol Jr. had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Bison (0-8), who have now lost eight games in a row to start the season. Charles Williams added 21 points. Khalil Robinson had six assists.

Kyle Foster, the Bison's second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, was held to only 4 points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

American faces Albany on the road on Saturday. Howard looks for its first win against Mount St. Mary's at home on Saturday.

