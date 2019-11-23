Texas Southern downs N. Kentucky in 98-96 2OT thriller

Tyrik Armstrong scored 25 points and his left-handed layup with six seconds left gave Texas Southern a 98-96 double overtime win on Saturday night.

Bryson Etienne scored a career-high 19 points and Yahuza Rasas posted career highs with 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers (1-4).

For the Norse (4-2), Dantez Walton scored a career-best 33 points with 10 rebounds and Trevon Faulkner posted a career-high 24 points. Silas Adheke grabbed 12 rebounds.

Walton’s 4-point play gave Northern Kentucky an 89-83 lead with 2:19 left in in the first overtime. But Armstrong followed with a jump shot, Chris Baldwin made a layup and Armstrong made two free throws with six seconds left to tie it at 89-all to send it into a second overtime. NKU’s Tyler Sharpe missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Etienne made a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation to tie it at 77-all to force the first overtime.