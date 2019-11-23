Evans, Johnson lead UL Monroe to 45-42 win over Chanticleers

Caleb Evans threw for two touchdowns and Josh Johnson ran for two more as Louisiana Monroe rallied to get past Coastal Carolina 45-42 on Saturday night.

Louisiana Monroe (5-6, 4-3 Sun Belt) took a 21-14 lead into the break and was ahead 31-28 going into the final quarter. The Chanticleers took their first lead since early in the first stanza when Fred Payton hit Reese White on a 41-yard scoring strike to go ahead 35-31 with 12:17 remaining in the game.

Both teams added another score with Coastal Carolina ahead 42-38 before Evans hit Zach Jackson in stride for a 34-yard touchdown for the final score with 6:47 left.

Evans threw for 346 yards on 19-of-33 passing. Markis McCray hauled in three of those for 114 yards with one going for 98 yards and a score to set a school record for the longest pass play.

Evans has totaled over 9,000 yards passing and 11,000 total yards in his career.

Johnson rushed for 129 yards on 19 carries.

CJ Marable led Coastal Carolina (4-7, 1-6), rushing for 172 yards and two TDs. Payton threw for 158 yards and three scores.