Saturday’s best

Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis throws against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

STARS

— Kedon Slovis, Southern California, passed for a school-record 515 yards and four TDs in the Trojans’ 52-35 victory over UCLA.

— Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, rushed for 222 yards for the 12th 200-yard game in his career as the No. 14 Badgers defeated Purdue 45-24

— J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and the No. 2 Buckeyes locked up the Big Ten East, surviving their first real test of the season with a 28-17 victory over No. 9 Penn State.

— Jayden Daniels, Arizona State, threw for 408 yards and three TDs as the Sun Devils upset No. 6 Oregon 31-28.

— Shea Patterson, Michigan, threw five TD passes to lead the No. 12 Wolverines to a 39-14 blowout at Indiana.

— Dominique Dafney, Indiana State, rushed for 244 yards and scored five TDs in a 51-24 victory over Missouri State.

— Mason Petrino, Idaho, threw for a career-high 491 yards and tied the school record with six TD passes in a 60-53 win over Northern Arizona.

— Antoine Custer Jr., Eastern Washington, rushed for a career-high 218 yards and two TDs in a 53-46 win over Portland State.

— Brock Purdy, Iowa State, threw for 372 yards and four TDs in a 41-31 win over Kansas.

— Micale Cunningham, Louisville, accounted for six TDs, including a 14-yard pass with 1:24 remaining to seal the Cardinals’ 56-34 victory over Syracuse.

— Anthony Gordon, Washington State, went 50 of 70 for 606 yards and six touchdowns in leading the Cougars to a 54-53 victory over Oregon State. Gordon has 45 TD passes this season, breaking the Pac-12 record.

— Daniel Smith, Villanova, threw four of his five TD passes to Changa Hodge and ran for a sixth score as the Wildcats crushed Delaware 55-33.

— Malcolm Perry, Navy, generated 357 yards of total offense and scored the game-winning TD in a 35-28 victory over No. 21 SMU.

— Justin Pratt, McNeese State, ran for 206 yards and two TDs in a 35-7 win over Eastern Illinois 35-7.

— Dustin Crum, Kent State, accounted for 470 yards and four TDs in a 41-38 win over Ball State.

— Taeyler Porter, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, rushed for high 197 yards and two TDs in a 45-13 win over Texas Southern.

— Jason Huntley, New Mexico State, ran for 191 yards and three TDs as the Aggies beat UTEP 44-35.

— Jolo Binda Jr., San Diego, rushed for 147 yards and tied a school record with four TDs in a 47-28 win over Jacksonville.

— Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State, ran for 171 yards and three TDs in a 48-14 win over Montana in the 119th Cat-Griz game.

— Chris Rowland, Tennessee State, caught 12 passes for 148 yards and a TD in a 37-27 win over Tennessee Tech.

— Eric Schmid, Sam Houston, threw for 420 yards and four TDs in a 37-14 win over Houston Baptist.

— Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State, ran for 154 yards and three second-half TDs as the No. 23 Mountaineers avoided another home upset with a big second half to beat Texas State 35-13.

— Tommy Bryant, Kennesaw State, ran for career highs of 154 yards and four TDs in a 42-14 victory over Gardner-Webb.

— Felix Harper, Alcorn State, threw four first-half TD passes and ran for a second-half score in a 47-6 thumping of Jackson State.

___

DEVILS DOWN DUCKS

Oregon’s College Football Playoff bid is over.

Freshman Jayden Daniels completed 22 of 32 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Arizona State intercepted two of Justin Herbert’s passes in the fourth quarter, helping the Sun Devils upset the No. 6 Ducks 31-28.

Arizona State ended Oregon’s CFP hopes and its nine-game winning streak. The Sun Devils snapped a four-game losing streak with their first victory over a top-five team since Oct. 14, 2017, against then No. 5 Washington.

Oregon has clinched the Pac-12 North title and a place in the conference championship game.

The Sun Devils held on after Oregon scored three touchdowns in a 6:38 span in the wild fourth quarter.

___

BUCKEYES OUTLAST NITTANY LIONS

After cruising through the first 10 games against teams that didn’t put up much a fight, No. 2 Ohio State found itself in a slugfest with No. 9 Penn State.

The Buckeyes responded, winning with defense.

Justin Hillard intercepted Penn State backup Will Levis’ pass and the Buckeyes stopped the Nittany Lions on fourth down on two late drives to seal a 28-17 victory and lock up the Big Ten East title.

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and Justin Fields threw for 188 yards and two scores for Ohio State.

Ohio State held on after Penn State took advantage of two second-half turnovers to climb back in the game after trailing 21-0. This was a far different scenario for Ohio State, which hadn’t yet had to play hard into the second half.

___

STRANGE GAME

Yale and Harvard students poured out of the stands together at halftime in a climate change protest that delayed the 136th edition of The Game for about an hour.

When the fans stormed back onto the field at the end, it was only the Yalies, and they were celebrating this time.

Kurt Rawlings threw two touchdown passes in the final 88 seconds of regulation to rally Yale from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat Harvard 50-43 in two overtimes, one of the strangest editions of The Game in its 144 years of history.

Following a halftime sit-in by a couple hundred protesters who occupied midfield for about an hour before being peacefully escorted off by police, the Bulldogs celebrated a conference title in darkness 15 minutes after sunset in the unlit, 105-year-old Yale Bowl.

___

NUMBERS

24_Straight wins by Michigan in its series with Indiana.

26_Touchdown passes by No. 11 Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan to set a school record.

32_Touchdown passes by North Carolina’s Sam Howell, breaking the FBS record by a true freshman set by Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence last season.