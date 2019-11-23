Stewart leads No. 25 Washington to 73-56 win over Montana

Washington's Isaiah Stewart (33) is defended by Montana's Mack Anderson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Seattle. Washington won 73-56. AP Photo

Isaiah Stewart scored 18 points in just 15 minutes, Jayden McDaniels added 14 points and No. 25 Washington beat Montana 73-56 on Friday night.

The Huskies (4-1) relentlessly went to the paint — whether their center was on the floor or not — and used their length to stymie the Grizzlies and force 20 turnovers. Washington outscored Montana 38-10 under the basket and drew 34 fouls, hitting 22 of 28 free throws to power to the win.

It was the second straight win for Washington, which is on a seven-game nonconference homestand.

Kendall Manuel scored 15 points and Sayeed Pridgett had 13 for Montana (1-4), which has lost three straight.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Huskies started the game on a 9-0 run and had an 11-point lead with 6:55 to go in the first half. But Montana used a 14-3 spurt fueled by a stretch of 5-for-5 shooting stretch to tie the score at 29 on Pridgett’s 10-foot jumper. The Huskies shot 1 for 10 to finish the half before Jamal Bey’s driving layup at the buzzer gave Washington a 31-29 lead at the half.

The Grizzlies forced Stewart into his fourth foul just 1:15 into the second half, then took their first lead of the game when Pridgett hit a 3-pointer to make it 32-31 with 17:58 to go.

The Huskies held it together while Stewart sat on the bench, though, and he returned with 8:46 to go. He was a foul magnet in the paint, drawing two free throws 25 seconds after he re-entered. He also had a block less than a minute after hitting the floor.

He hit 5 of 6 free throws over the final stretch while his teammates slowly pulled away by holding Montana scoreless for 3:43.

McDaniel hit a floater to make it 52-43 with 9:28 left, then threw down a putback dunk and drew a foul at 5:54 to make it 61-46.

Nahziah Carter added 13 points and seven rebounds for Washington.

BIG PICTURE

Montana: The Grizzlies showed some pluck after losing at home Monday to NAIA opponent Montana Tech. Overmatched in size and depth, no one expected them to beat Washington. However, they were in it longer than predicted and now have a little momentum going into more size-appropriate competition.

Washington: The win didn’t come easy — again — for the Huskies, but every minute on the court counts for Washington’s inexperienced freshman as they prepare for a Dec. 8 showdown with Gonzaga.

UP NEXT

Montana: The Grizzlies will return home to play Texas Southern on Monday.

Washington: The Huskies continue a seven-game nonconference homestand with San Diego on Sunday night.