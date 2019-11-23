College Sports

Valladay runs for 154 yards, Wyoming beats Colorado State

The Associated Press

LARAMIE, Wyo.

Xazavian Valladay ran 27 times for 154 yards to help Wyoming beat Colorado State 17-7 on Friday night.

Cooper Rothe’s 48-yard field goal capped a drive that took nearly six minutes and made it a two-possession lead for the Cowboys (7-4, 4-3) with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter. Two plays later, Wyoming’s Logan Wilson intercepted Patrick O'Brien’s pass and the Cowboys ran out the clock with a pair of first downs.

Tyler Vander Waal opened the scoring for Wyoming with a 1-yard sneak on a third-and-goal.

The Rams (4-7, 3-4) immediately answered with a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by O’Brien’s 4-yard TD pass to Warren Jackson.

Vander Waal was injured after a low tackle and left the game in the third quarter but returned in the fourth.

Jackson caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown for the Rams.

