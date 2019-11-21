Collins scores 17 to lead South Florida past Wofford 69-55

David Collins had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and South Florida beat Wofford 69-55 on Thursday night.

Justin Brown scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and Laquincy Rideau added 11 points for South Florida (2-2).

Nathan Hoover had 11 points for the Terriers (2-4), who have now lost four consecutive games.

South Florida plays Loyola of Chicago on Monday. Wofford plays Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Tuesday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25