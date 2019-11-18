Hill-Mais carries Oakland over Hartford 60-50

Xavier Hill-Mais recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Daniel Oladapo added 12 points and 12 rebounds as Oakland topped Hartford 60-50 on Monday night.

Kevin Kangu had 11 points for the Golden Grizzlies (4-2), which earned their fourth straight home victory.

Oakland led 34-19 at halftime after holding Hartford to 7-of-25 shooting (25%). Hill-Mais had 12 points and six rebounds at the break, and Oladapo added 10 points and eight boards.

D.J. Mitchell had 11 points for the Hawks (3-2). Hunter Marks added 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Traci Carter had six steals.

Oakland matches up against Northern Illinois on the road next Monday. Hartford takes on Emerson at home on Thursday.

