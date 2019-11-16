Girard helps Syracuse jump out early to beat Seattle 89-67

Freshman Joseph Girard III made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points in his first collegiate start, and Syracuse came out blistering to beat Seattle 89-67 on Saturday in the first meeting between the schools.

Marek Dolezaj added 19 points for the Orange (2-1), one shy of matching his career best. Elijah Hughes finished with 15 points, Quincy Guerrier had 14 and Buddy Boeheim added 10. Dolezaj and Girard were each 7-of-8 shooting from the field.

Syracuse made its first 15 of 20 shots, including 7-for-10 shooting from 3, and finished the first half hitting at 63 percent.

Seattle (2-3) was just 9-for-33 shooting including 1 of 12 from beyond the arc in the first half. The Redhawks came alive in the second half, hitting nine of their first 12 shots, including seven from beyond the arc, to close within seven with just under 12 minutes remaining.

Syracuse slowly pulled away from that point.

The Orange had 18 assists on their 28 baskets and shot 60 percent for the game. They shot 7 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first half but just 2 of 9 in the second.

Terrell Brown scored 23 points for the Redhawks, who shot 37 percent for the game. Delante Jones added 12 points and Myles Carter had 10.

BIG PICTURE

Seattle: The Redhawks showed a lot of fight in rebounding from a horrible start in a hostile environment, and showed improvement from beyond the arc. After making just one 3-pointer in the first half, they hit seven 3s after intermission.

Syracuse: The Orange offense was in sync from the outset with Girard at the point. The freshman guard has two more games against lesser opponents to get comfortable in the starting role before the Orange begin a string of five difficult contests.

UP NEXT

Seattle plays the middle game of a three-game road swing Tuesday against Mississippi.

Syracuse plays its second upstate New York opponent of the young season on Wednesday against Cornell at the Carrier Dome.