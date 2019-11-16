Sessoms leads Binghamton over Sacred Heart 76-72

Sam Sessoms and George Tinsley each posted a double-double as Binghamton fell behind early but rallied to beat Sacred Heart 76-72 on Saturday afternoon.

Sessoms had 27 points and 12 rebounds to record the first double-double in his career. He made 11 of 24 field goal attempts. Tinsley drained 5 of 9 from deep to total 21 points while also grabbing 12 rebounds as Binghamton (1-3) recorded its first win of the season.

Cameron Parker scored a career-high 23 points plus eight rebounds and six assists for the Pioneers (0-3). Koreem Ozier added 16 points. Kinnon LaRose had 12 points and eight rebounds.

E.J. Anosike, who led the Pioneers in scoring coming into the contest with 16 points per game, scored 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Binghamton plays NJIT on the road on Wednesday. Sacred Heart plays Brown at home on Tuesday.

