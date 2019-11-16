South Carolina signs five-star guard Russell from Baltimore

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in College Park, Md. AP Photo

South Carolina has signed five-star guard Eniya Russell for next season.

The school announced the signing Saturday. Russell is a six-foot guard from Baltimore who was rated No. 43 nationally by ESPN. Russell is the program’s first signee for the 2020-2021 season.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley already brought in the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, featuring freshmen Aliayah Boston and Brea Beal, for this season.

Staley said Russell, who played for the Institute of Notre Dame the past two seasons, is adept at passing, making long 3-pointers and driving to the basket.

Russell is closing out her high school career at Saint Vincent Pallotti this winter.