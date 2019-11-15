Frey lifts Montana St. past Appalachian St. 59-56

Harald Frey had 16 points and six rebounds as Montana State edged past Appalachian State 59-56 on Friday night in the opening game of the Spartan Invitational.

Devin Kirby had 12 points for Montana State (2-1), which nearly upset a ranked Utah State team in its opener. Amin Adamu added 10 points. Jubrile Belo had seven rebounds.

Justin Forrest had 27 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (2-2). Forrest surpassed 1,000 career points, the 33rd player in program history to do so, while recording his first career double-double. Hunter Seacat added 10 points. Adrian Delph had eight rebounds.

Montana State plays UNC Greensboro on the road on Saturday. Appalachian State faces Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

