Norfolk St. tops The Apprentice School 113-54

Joe Bryant Jr. had a career-high 25 points as Norfolk State hit a school record 20 3-pointers in its 113-54 win over The Apprentice School 113-54 on Thursday night. Jermaine Bishop added 21 points for the Spartans.

Bryant Jr. hit 10 of 12 shots, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He added six steals.

Devante Carter had 16 points, 10 assists and seven steals, for Norfolk State (3-1). Steven Whitley added 14 points and six assists.

The Spartans made 20 of 32 from 3-point range.

Marion Moore had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Builders. Drew Walton added 16 points.

Norfolk State plays Bradley on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25