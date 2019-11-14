Houston faces BYU

Brigham Young (2-1) vs. Houston (1-0)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young and Houston both look to put winning streaks together .

STEPPING UP: .TERRIFIC TOOLSON: Jake Toolson has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last three games. He's also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Houston earned the 76-62 victory over BYU when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Brigham Young went 8-7 against programs outside its conference, while Houston went 15-1 in such games.

