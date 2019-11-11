Reed scores 25, DePaul blasts Iowa 93-78

DePaul forward Paul Reed (4) fights for a rebound with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. AP Photo

Paul Reed scored 25 points with 12 rebounds and DePaul blew past Iowa 93-78 on the road Monday to move to 4-0 for the first time in 11 years.

Jalen Coleman-Lands had 17 points for the Blue Demons, who opened the game on a 19-2 run, went up 24 in just 13:16 and never looked back.

DePaul got off to a blistering start on both sides of the ball, hitting 8-of-14 3s in the first half and its lead quickly stretched from 16 to 22 points. Markese Jacobs then buried a wide-open 3 to make it 40-16.

The Blue Demons also forced 12 turnovers in the first 20 minutes — constantly flummoxing an Iowa team that always seemed a step behind — in building a 53-30 lead.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Iowa tried to throw a press defense and some zone at DePaul to open the second half, but it did little to stop the surging Demons. Reed's open 3 with 14:45 to go pushed DePaul ahead 65-41.

CJ Fredrick scored 16 points and Luka Garza had 14 for Iowa (1-1), which turned the ball over 19 times and let the Blue Demons shoot 61.4 % from the floor and 11 of 20 on 3s.

The Hawkeyes entered play as a 9-point favorite. Instead, they needed a late 11-1 run to make the final score seem more respectable than it was.

Reed, a second-team preseason All-Big Ten pick, finished with his third double-double in four games. Devin Gage added 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting for DePaul.

THE BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The Blue Demons looked like an athletic, well-balanced team with the potential to be a problem in the Big East. Coleman-Lands and Reed each went 5 of 8 from the floor in a shockingly decisive first half.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes looked slow, especially on defense, and they lacked length against the more athletic Blue Demons despite starting a pair of 6-foot-11 players. It's still mid-November, so Monday's loss might be later viewed as an aberration. But Iowa hadn't looked that bad at home in a long time.

UP NEXT

DePaul hosts Cornell on Saturday.

Iowa hosts Oral Roberts on Friday.