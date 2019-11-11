Hunter leads UNC-Greensboro over Averett 109-51

Kaleb Hunter had a career-high 24 points as UNC Greensboro routed Averett 109-51 on Monday night to begin the Spartan Invitational.

Angelo Allegri and Michael Hueitt Jr. had 14 points apiece for UNC Greensboro (2-1). Keyshaun Langley had 11 points and six steals for the home team.

Vince Contreras had 11 points for the Cougars.

UNC Greensboro matches up against Tennessee Tech at home on Friday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25