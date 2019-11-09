Lovelace runs for 2 TDs in Wofford’s 41-7 win over Mercer

Ryan Lovelace ran for two touchdowns to lead Wofford's high-powered rushing attack in a 41-7 victory over Mercer on Saturday.

The Terriers (6-3, 5-1 Southern Conference), who came in ranked second in FCS rushing at 333.9 yards per game, piled up 394 in notching their sixth straight win against the Bears (4-6, 4-3) since 2013.

Wofford, ranked No. 23 in the coaches poll, is host to first-place Furman (6-1) next Saturday.

D'mauriae VanCleave ran 44 yards and Lovelace 41 for second-quarter touchdowns and the Terriers led 20-7 at halftime. Lovelace added an 8-yard score and Jason Hill caught a 23-yard TD pass in the third quarter from Joe Newman before Jacquez Allen closed the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 6-yard run.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Lovelace had 76 yards with eight Terriers rushing into double figures.

Tyray Devezin rushed for 104 yards on 24 carries for the Bears, who were outgained 558-144 in total yards.