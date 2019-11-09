Lanzi scores 20 to carry Denver past Utah Valley 74-62

Joseph Lanzi had a career-high 20 points as Denver defeated Utah Valley 74-62 on Saturday.

Jase Townsend had 18 points and Ade Murkey added six rebounds for Denver (1-1).

Brandon Averette had 17 points for the Wolverines (1-1). Trey Woodbury added 12 points and six rebounds and Isaiah White had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Denver matches up against Utah State on the road on Tuesday. Utah Valley takes on Ottawa (AZ) at home on Tuesday.

