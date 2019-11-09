No. 23 SMU bounces back, tops East Carolina 59-51

SMU tight end Kylen Granson scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. AP Photo

Shane Buechele threw five touchdown passes, Xavier Jones broke one of Eric Dickerson's school records and No. 23 SMU bounced back from a first loss that changed the course of its season by outscoring East Carolina 59-51 on Saturday.

The Mustangs (9-1, 5-1 American Athletic) played from ahead and kept it that way in a second straight game with more than 1,000 combined yards. SMU had fallen behind and failed to close the gap last week in a 54-48 loss to No. 19 Memphis.

Tight end Kylen Granson caught three touchdowns, including a 31-yarder on fourth-and-20 with SMU leading 45-44 midway through the fourth quarter. Granson had 138 yards on seven receptions, while James Proche finished with 14 catches for 167 yards.

"We've got a great quarterback, we've got great skill players, we've got great tight ends," said Granson, who had career highs for yards and TDs. "The fact that he was willing to go for a fourth-and-long like that, I feel a little big for my boots. He trusted me."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On the ensuing kickoff, East Carolina's Jsi Hatfield couldn't pick up the loose ball around his 15-yard line and SMU recovered. That led to Proche's second touchdown catch.

Proche, a senior, had broken Emmanuel Sanders' school record with his 35th career touchdown catch on his first score of the day.

Buechele threw for 414 yards as the Mustangs finished with 636 total yards to 644 for the Pirates (3-7, 0-6).

Jones, who ran for 157 yards, had three rushing touchdowns for the third time this season, giving him 18. His total touchdowns reached 20, one more than the Pro Football Hall of Famer Dickerson had in 1981 — all on the ground.

SMU started 8-0 for the first time since Dickerson was leading the Pony Express in his final season in 1982. But the loss to Memphis left the Mustangs needing help to reach the AAC championship game even if they win their final two regular-season games.

"Our guys showed up on Sunday and had the exact frame of mind we wanted them to have," coach Sonny Dykes said. "We didn't have to beg them to practice. They showed up and handled their business."

East Carolina's Tyler Snead caught 19 passes for 240 yards, both career highs. Snead's previous best was six catches, and at one point he caught seven straight passes from Holton Ahlers. The Football Bowl Subdivision high for receptions in a game this season coming in was 16.

Ahlers threw for 498 yards a week after setting a school record with 535 yards when the Pirates lost to No. 17 Cincinnati 46-43 on a field goal on the final play.

"I hurt for our kids because they fight," coach Mike Houston said. "I'm just really, really, I'm hurting for them. They're fighters. They're winners. And it's only a matter of time."

THE TAKEAWAY

East Carolina: When his first season is over, Houston could easily point to this two-week stretch as the most significant progress for a program with a 4-26 conference record going back to 2016. The Pirates showed well against consecutive Top 25 opponents.

SMU: Defense is suddenly an issue for the Mustangs, who have allowed at least 500 yards four times in five games after posting mostly respectable numbers early in the season.

UP NEXT

Both teams are off next weekend before playing their final road games Nov. 23. East Carolina goes to UConn, and SMU will be at No. 25 Navy.