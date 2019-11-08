Lykes scores 15 helps lead Miami past Florida Atlantic 74-60

Chris Lykes scored 15 points to lead Miami to a 74-60 victory over Florida Atlantic Friday night.

The Hurricanes (1-1) withstood a challenge from Florida Atlantic and secured the win with a 12-0 run late in the second half. Consecutive 3-pointers from Harlond Beverly and Dejan Vasiljevic capped the run for a 67-50 lead with 5:08 remaining.

Beverly finished with 14 points. Rodney Miller was Miami's third double figure scorer with a career-high 12 points.

The Owls (1-1) rallied from a 16-point deficit early in the second half with an 18-5 spurt. Madiaw Niang's lay-up with 10:29 left reduced Miami's lead to 51-48.

Karlis Silins scored 12 points for Florida Atlantic.

Lykes scored six points in the first 3:14 of the second half to give Miami a 43-28 lead. Vasiljevic's 3-pointer with 16:20 remaining increased the lead to 46-30.

Beverly's two free throws with 1:14 remaining capped an 8-0 run gave the Hurricanes' their largest lead of the first half at 33-24. Miami regained its nine-point advantage and led 35-26 at halftime after Isaiah Wong's two free throws with 13 seconds left.

BIG PICTURE:

Florida Atlantic: the Owls' roster features a significant international presence. Karlis Silins, of Latvia, Senegal's Madiaw Niang and Canada's Richardson Maitre started Friday. Reserves Aleksandar Zecevic, of Serbia, and Kosovo's Dardan Kapiti, played 19 and four minutes, respectively.

Miami: freshmen will figure prominently in the Hurricanes' rotation after an absence last season. Wong, Beverly and Anthony Walker were high school seniors last years and already have played more than 12 minutes in their first two college games.

UP NEXT:

Florida Atlantic: the Owls conclude their two-game Power Five road set Monday at Alabama.

Miami: the Hurricanes play their first road game of the season Tuesday at Central Florida.