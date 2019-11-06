Stackhouse wins opener, Vandy ends 20-game skid

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse watches the action in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Vanderbilt and Southeast Missouri State Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo

Vanderbilt ended a 20-game losing streak in Jerry Stackhouse's coaching debut, and Aaron Nesmith led the way with 25 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers in an 83-65 win over Southeast Missouri State on Wednesday night.

Stackhouse inherited a 9-23 team that is coming off the worst season in school history, including a 0-18 record in the Southeastern Conference under former coach Bryce Drew.

The first black coach at Vanderbilt, Stackhouse was a Memphis Grizzlies assistant last season and played in the NBA for 18 years.

Saben Lee added 21 points and Clevon Brown added 15 for the Commodores (1-0).

The game was tied at 44 early in the second half before the Commodores started to pull away.

The Stackhouse era got off to a rousing start with the Commodores seizing an 11-0 lead, including three straight 3-pointers to open the game.

Southeast Missouri answered with a 16-2 run, sending the teams into halftime tied at 32.

Chris Harris led the Redhawks with 15 points as the junior guard hit 6 of 9 from the floor. Quatarrius Wilson had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The first 1,000 fans were given "Stack's House" T-shirts to celebrate Stackhouse's arrival.

Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen was in the crowd watching as his son, Scotty Jr., made his Vanderbilt debut, starting at point guard as a freshman. Pippen had a game-high six assists and seven points.

Vanderbilt won its 13th straight home opener.

BIG PICTURE

Southeast Missouri State: The Redhawks suffered their 22nd consecutive loss to an SEC team. Their only win came during the 1924-25 season against Arkansas.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores got a much-needed win, getting off to a fresh start under their new coach.

UP NEXT

Southeast Missouri State: Plays its home opener against Purdue Fort Wayne (0-1) on Sunday.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Texas AM-Corpus Christi, a Southland Conference team that went 14-18 last year, on Monday.

