Lister leads Prairie View past Jarvis Christian 100-62

Antione Lister had a career-high 20 points as Prairie View routed NAIA opponent Jarvis Christian 100-62 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Darius Williams had 18 points for Prairie View. Gerard Andrus added 14 points. Chance Ellis had 13 points.

Prairie View plays Central Florida on the road on Saturday.

Kobe Wrice led the Bulldogs with nine points and McShane Wyatt added eight.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25