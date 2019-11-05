Howard’s double-double sparks No. 13 Kentucky women

Rhyne Howard had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and No. 13 Kentucky opened the season Tuesday night with a 67-44 win over Mt. St. Mary's.

Jaida Roper added 13 points and Tatyana Wyatt 10 for the Wildcats, who have won 11 season openers in a row and are 38-8 all-time in openers.

Kentucky's cold shooting kept the game close. The Wildcats shot 34% in the first half and led just 27-21. Mt. St. Mary's only shot 28% but was 5 of 15 from 3-point range to 1 of 9 for Kentucky.

Neither team warmed up in the second half but Kentucky turned 14 Mt. St. Mary's turnovers into 16 points.

For the game, the Mountaineers shot 28% and committed 28 turnovers. They were 10 of 27 from distance (37. Kentucky shot 33 percent, had a 13-point advantage from the foul line and only committed 12 turnovers.