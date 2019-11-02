Williams, defense guide Miami to 27-10 win over Florida St.

Freshman Jarren Williams threw for a season-best 313 yards and two touchdowns as Miami won its third straight game against Florida State, 27-10 on Saturday.

Williams connected with Dee Wiggins on a 56-yard touchdown and Jeff Thomas on a 39-yard score.

"I feel like this win was big for us," Williams said. "For us as a program, for everybody."

Cam Akers had 22 carries for 66 yards for Florida State and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Alex Hornibrook. But the Seminoles managed just 31 net rushing yards on 41 carries, and Hornibrook completed 17 of 24 passes for just 135 yards.

Deejay Dallas had 18 carries for 61 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run for the Hurricanes (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Freshman defensive end Gregory Rousseau had four of Miami's season-high nine sacks. The Seminoles (4-5, 3-4) had never before allowed nine sacks in a game.

Miami led 17-3 at the half and Florida State couldn't catch up. The Seminoles punted eight times and tossed two interceptions.

"We didn't play with a lot of poise and confidence, especially early," Florida State coach Willie Taggart said. "And it cost us."

Miami has had an up-and-down season but secured a confidence-building win for Manny Diaz in his first year as head coach. Williams came off the bench in the fourth quarter a week ago to throw a game-winning touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn to defeat Pittsburgh, but that came a week after a loss to struggling Georgia Tech.

Florida State coach Willie Taggart falls to 0-5 in rivalry games, losing four of them by double digits. The Seminoles fell at Clemson 45-14 on Oct. 12.

SHORT DRIVES

The Hurricanes also benefitted from shorter fields, starting possessions on Florida State's 44-yard line on average. Florida State's average starting field position was its own 25.

NEXT UP

Miami plays host to Louisville on Saturday.

Florida State plays at Boston College on Saturday.