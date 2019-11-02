Hickbottom totals 5 TDs, Grambling beats Texas Southern

Geremy Hickbottom threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more as Grambling defeated Texas Southern 55-20 to celebrate homecoming on Saturday.

HIckbottom scored on first-half runs of 73, 67 and 1 yard and threw two touchdown passes to Lyndon Rash as the Tigers built a 41-14 halftime lead.

Grambling (4-4, 2-2 SWAC) rushed for 307 yards and passed for 290, a total of 597 yards on 63 plays.

Texas Southern (0-9, 0-5) had 637 yards of offense, with DeAndre Johnson passing for 351 yards and the ground game netting 280.

Grambling has won six straight in the series and four straight overall.